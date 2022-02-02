EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 4.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $69,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,467,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,790,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

