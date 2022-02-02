EpiK Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.19 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

