ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

