EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

