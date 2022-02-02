EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EQT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About EQT
EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
