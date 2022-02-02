Equal Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Equal has a market cap of $486,271.97 and approximately $2,663.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00119144 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

