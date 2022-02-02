Equalizer (EQZ) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.38 million and $394,036.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

