Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EFX opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
