Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EFX opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

