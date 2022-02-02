Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $715.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $784.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.34. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

