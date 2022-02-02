Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$59.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.