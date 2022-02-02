Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 279,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,924,953 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,033.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 535,745 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

