Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

