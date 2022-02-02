Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

