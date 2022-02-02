Ergo (ERG) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00009291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.55 or 0.07262225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00293620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00754585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00071609 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00391740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00244551 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

