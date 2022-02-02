ESBC One Day Volume Reaches $54,788.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $54,788.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 160.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

