Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 745,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.08. 12,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,037. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $240.19 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

