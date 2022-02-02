Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 10%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $136.83 and last traded at $136.92. Approximately 228,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,279,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.16.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

