Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.75

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.75 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.09). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.23), with a volume of 28,724 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.11. The stock has a market cap of £264.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.