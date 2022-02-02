Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $284.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $211.57 and a 1-year high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
