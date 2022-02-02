Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $284.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $211.57 and a 1-year high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

