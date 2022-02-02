EverRise Hits Market Capitalization of $57.74 Million (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.