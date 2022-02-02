Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 46,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $574,552.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

