Evolent Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE EVH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $1,723,166. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

