Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

CAHPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

