Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €33.00 ($37.08) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($37.44).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.97 ($32.55). 743,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.29. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.