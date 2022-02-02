Exosis One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Exosis has a total market cap of $7,160.29 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.53 or 0.07175766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00296935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.44 or 0.00764264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00072902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00384265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00243009 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

