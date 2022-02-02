Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

XPRO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 20,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,686. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.