extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 50.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $205,025.59 and $88,474.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.82 or 0.99967173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00251134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00169865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00321755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.