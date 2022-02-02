Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $126,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 1,148,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 702,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

