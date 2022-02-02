Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.48% of Extreme Networks worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.