Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRYBF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

