Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $48,664,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.0% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

