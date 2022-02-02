Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fabrinet worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.70. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

