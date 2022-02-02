Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Achieves $519,318.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $519,318.00 and approximately $587.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

