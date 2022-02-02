FactSet Research Systems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
FDS traded up $7.37 on Wednesday, hitting $428.70. 200,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,617. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.15.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
