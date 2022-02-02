Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.09. 43,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 25,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

