Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

