Fear Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $250,981.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

