Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $129,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGM opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

