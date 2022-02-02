Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,932,183 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $962.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

