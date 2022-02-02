Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.