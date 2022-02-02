Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €4.55-€4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. €4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.00.

RACE stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.70. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

