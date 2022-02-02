Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,665.71 ($35.84).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,560 ($47.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.30) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.37) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,862.19).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,224 ($29.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,961 ($26.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,601.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,469.57.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

