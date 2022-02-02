FIBOS Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FIBOS has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $455,080.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

