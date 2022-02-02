Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Up 5%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 69,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

