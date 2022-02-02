Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.59 and its 200-day moving average is $270.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

