Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 11,392 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

