Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

