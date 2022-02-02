Financial Analysis: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares nCino and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 32.82 -$40.54 million ($0.56) -83.69 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.31 $45.59 million $1.24 100.35

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nCino and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 8 0 2.67 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $74.96, indicating a potential upside of 59.94%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

nCino has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.89% -9.40% -6.74% SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats nCino on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

