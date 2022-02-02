Financial Survey: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) versus Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Predictive Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.76% -44.95% Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Predictive Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.44 million ($2.94) -1.17 Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 0.06 -$85.77 million ($0.23) -0.02

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Technology Group. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Predictive Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.75%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Predictive Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

