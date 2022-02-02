FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Tops $45.30 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and $1.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003924 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,365,896 coins and its circulating supply is 472,107,274 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

