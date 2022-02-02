First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.20 million to $104.41 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $417.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $424.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $450.62 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

BUSE stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

